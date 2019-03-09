Six Killed As Troops Dislodge Boko Haram Terrorists Near Communities In Borno

The Arm on Friday said it dislodged some Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) near two communities in Borno state.

According to a statement by its spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, the army said troops of its 122 Task Force Battalion destroyed some BHTs when they (troops) had a fierce encounter with the terrorists fighting in four gun trucks on Wednesday, the 6th of March, 2019.

Colonel Musa stated that in the encounter, the troops stationed at Ngwom community were able to capture two gun trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns, two rocket-propelled grenade tubes and five AK 47 rifles.

He also noted that five Boko Haram fighters were killed in the encounter, while several others evidently escaped with gunshot wounds.

Similarly, on the same day, troops deployed at Gulak responded to a distress call from Kubu village in Shani Local Government Area of Borno State.

Colonel Sagir stated that on getting close to the area, the bandits engaged the troops with sporadic firing.

He said that in the process, a jihadist was killed and one AK 47 rifle was recovered, adding that no loss of life or casualty on the part of the Nigerian Army was recorded.

In reaction to the latest victories won by operatives at the frontline, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu commended the troops.

“He conveyed the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai’s commendation and continued support in the war against terrorism and insurgency.

“He urged them to maintain the momentum at all times,” Colonel Sagir noted.