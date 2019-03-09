Vote Buying: EFCC Confirms Interception Of ‘Huge Cash’ Allegedly Belonging To Emmanuel Jimeh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has intercepted bags full of cash believed to be meant for vote-buying at North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue State.

According to a social media post by the EFCC, the anti-graft agency said it caught a man with large bags containing lots of money.

The EFCC added that information gathered by the agency confirmed that the money “allegedly belongs” to Mr. Emmanuel Jimeh, the governorship candidate of the APC in Benue.

It further stated that while trying to arrest the suspected vote-buying agent, officers of the Commission were attacked and their vehicles vandalized.

