Allow INEC Announce Results Before Celebrations, Says Kano Police

The Kano State police command has warned residents of the state to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to finish collating results and declare the winners before any celebrations get underway.

A spokesman for the command, Haruna Abdullahi, gave the directive in a statement on Saturday.

Abdullahi said that the command has observed some “political gladiators” in the state have commenced celebrations in some places.

He noted that heeding the warning will help maintain peace and harmony, and will help to curtail any breach of peace within the state.

The Kano police spokesman further warned that any person or persons engaging in such celebrations leading to a breach of peace will be arrested and prosecuted as provided in the law.