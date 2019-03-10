APC Takes Unassailable Lead In Kwara Governorship Election
The All Progressives Congress in Kwara State has won in 15 Local Governments out of 16 in Kwara State.
The APC candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has so far, polled a total of 304,681 votes, with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Abdulrazaq Atunwa, coming closest with 107, 664 votes.
READ ALSO: LIVE: COLLATION, ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR GOVERNORSHIP, ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
Below is a list of the Local Government Areas announced so far by INEC:
Oyun – APC 11,399 PDP 3,728
Offa – APC 22,874 PDP 5,172
Irepodun – APC 16,155 PDP 7,339
Isin – APC 6,624 PDP 2,588
Moro – APC 18,985 PDP 5,490
Asa – APC 16,246 PDP 8,963
Edu – APC 26,805 PDP – 6,174
Oke Ero – APC 7,423 PDP 4,891
Ilorin South – APC 26,752 PDP 9,489
Ilorin East – APC 31,521 PDP 10,888
Ifelodun – APC 23,734 PDP 7,445
Ekiti – APC 7,938 PDP 3,950
Kaiama – APC 14,829 PDP 3,386
Ilorin West – APC 55,287 PDP 25,583
Patigi – APC 18,109 PDP 2,578