APC Takes Unassailable Lead In Kwara Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress in Kwara State has won in 15 Local Governments out of 16 in Kwara State.

The APC candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has so far, polled a total of 304,681 votes, with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Abdulrazaq Atunwa, coming closest with 107, 664 votes.

Below is a list of the Local Government Areas announced so far by INEC:

Oyun – APC 11,399 PDP 3,728

Offa – APC 22,874 PDP 5,172

Irepodun – APC 16,155 PDP 7,339

Isin – APC 6,624 PDP 2,588

Moro – APC 18,985 PDP 5,490

Asa – APC 16,246 PDP 8,963

Edu – APC 26,805 PDP – 6,174

Oke Ero – APC 7,423 PDP 4,891

Ilorin South – APC 26,752 PDP 9,489

Ilorin East – APC 31,521 PDP 10,888

Ifelodun – APC 23,734 PDP 7,445

Ekiti – APC 7,938 PDP 3,950

Kaiama – APC 14,829 PDP 3,386

Ilorin West – APC 55,287 PDP 25,583

Patigi – APC 18,109 PDP 2,578