APC’s Yahaya Declared Winner Of Gombe Governorship Election

Updated March 10, 2019

 

Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of the APC has been declared the winner of the Governorship election in Gombe state.

The returning officer Prof. Sammy Ibrahim Abdulraham declared the election result after collation from the eleven local government areas were concluded.

According to figures by the electoral umpire, the total registered votes in that states were 1,394,386 and accredited voters were 627,451.

The total valid vote cast 608,486, rejected votes 14,384  and the total vote cast 623,230.

APC’s candidate Inuwa Yahaya scored 364,179 while PDP’s candidate Senator Bayero Nadafa scored 222,868.



