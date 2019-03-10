INEC Declares Ugwuanyi Winner Of Enugu Governorship Election
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the PDP has been declared the winner of the Enugu governorship election.
He polled 449,935 votes to defeat Ayogu Eze of the APC who polled 10,423 votes.
Below are the results from the various local government in Enugu.
Enugu South LGA – PDP: 17,513 APC: 533
Aninri LGA – PDP: 21,450 APC:496
Awgu LGA – PDP: 23,025 APC: 1,232
Ezeagu LGA – PDP: 21,448 APC: 255
Isiuzo LGA – PDP: 19,698 APC: 284
Nkanu West LGA – PDP: 30,698 APC: 243
Igboetiti LGA – PDP: 25,557 APC: 1,223
Oji River LGA – PDP: 22,369 APC: 536
Udenu LGA – PDP: 39,437 APC: 394
Udi LGA – PDP: 25,124 APC: 823
Enugu North LGA – PDP: 15,120 APC: 276
Igboeze North LGA – PDP: 30,666 APC: 1,607
Nsukka LGA – PDP: 51,207 APC: 572
Enugu East LGA – PDP: 22,300 APC: 352
Igboeze South LGA – PDP: 38,326 APC: 705
Uzouwani LGA – PDP: 22,879 APC: 256
Nkanu East LGA – PDP: 23,118 APC: 636