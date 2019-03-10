INEC Declares Ugwuanyi Winner Of Enugu Governorship Election

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the PDP has been declared the winner of the Enugu governorship election.

He polled 449,935 votes to defeat Ayogu Eze of the APC who polled 10,423 votes.

Below are the results from the various local government in Enugu.

Enugu South LGA – PDP: 17,513 APC: 533

Aninri LGA – PDP: 21,450 APC:496

Awgu LGA – PDP: 23,025 APC: 1,232

Ezeagu LGA – PDP: 21,448 APC: 255

Isiuzo LGA – PDP: 19,698 APC: 284

Nkanu West LGA – PDP: 30,698 APC: 243

Igboetiti LGA – PDP: 25,557 APC: 1,223

Oji River LGA – PDP: 22,369 APC: 536

Udenu LGA – PDP: 39,437 APC: 394

Udi LGA – PDP: 25,124 APC: 823

Enugu North LGA – PDP: 15,120 APC: 276

Igboeze North LGA – PDP: 30,666 APC: 1,607

Nsukka LGA – PDP: 51,207 APC: 572

Enugu East LGA – PDP: 22,300 APC: 352

Igboeze South LGA – PDP: 38,326 APC: 705

Uzouwani LGA – PDP: 22,879 APC: 256

Nkanu East LGA – PDP: 23,118 APC: 636