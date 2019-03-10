Sanwo-Olu Wins Lagos Governorship Election

Channels Television  
Updated March 10, 2019

 

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Lagos governorship election. 

Sanwo-Olu polled a total of 739,445 votes to beat his closest rival Jimmy Agbaje of the PDP who polled a total of 206,141 votes.

Updates: Governorship Election Results For Plateau

INEC’s Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, noted that the APC candidate, Sanwo-Olu, having polled a majority of the votes cast at the polls, is declared the winner of the election.

Sanwo-Olu defeated Agbaje by a very broad margin of 533,304 votes.

Mr. Jimmy Agbaje has since congratulated his APC counterpart.



More on Headlines

INEC Declares Ugwuanyi Winner Of Enugu Governorship Election

BREAKING: PDP’s Okezie Ikpeazu Re-Elected As Abia Governor

Jigawa Governor Badaru Abubakar Re-Elected By A Landslide

APC’s Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq Wins Kwara Governorship Election

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV