Sanwo-Olu Wins Lagos Governorship Election

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Lagos governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu polled a total of 739,445 votes to beat his closest rival Jimmy Agbaje of the PDP who polled a total of 206,141 votes.

INEC’s Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, noted that the APC candidate, Sanwo-Olu, having polled a majority of the votes cast at the polls, is declared the winner of the election.

Sanwo-Olu defeated Agbaje by a very broad margin of 533,304 votes.

Mr. Jimmy Agbaje has since congratulated his APC counterpart.