Elections: 105 Arrested For Electoral Offences In Imo

The Imo State Police Command has arrested 105 persons for various electoral offences during Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly Elections in the state.

Speaking to Channels Television in Owerri the state capital, the Commissioner of Police Dasuki Galadanchi, said the suspects were arrested at different areas in the state on issues relating to electoral offenses.

“Technically we have arrested over 105 suspects who are in our custody for various electoral offences and investigations are ongoing”, he said.

He also confirmed the arrest of fake military officials in Ideato South Local Government Area of the state.

“We have arrested fake personnel in camouflage, they claim to be navy marine, they were in camouflage.

“All the suspects arrested are currently under investigations and the outcome will be communicated in due course”, he stated.

According to him that the election in Imo was peaceful.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Francis Ezeonu, noted that collations are ongoing in the various units across the state.