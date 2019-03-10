Four Missing As Passenger Boat Capsizes In Delta

A boat carrying 22 passengers has capsized in Ebrohimi community creek in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the development to Channels Television.

According to the acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Chuks Orisewezie, the boat comprises of three police officers and 19 other passengers.

“The report available to the Command reveals that on March 9, a boat conveying 22 passengers, three Policemen and 19 members of the community returning from ward 3 Ebrohimi to Koko Jetty after the elections, at about 0120hrs capsized along the waterway at Ureju community,” he stated.

The police officer explained that 18 passengers including three Policemen and 15 natives have been successfully rescued.

He added that 4 passengers are still missing, two of the rescued passengers have been rushed to the Oghara General Hospital.

Contrary to some rumours, the police spokesman noted that no Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official or National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member was involved in the boat mishap.

He also reiterated the commitment of the police in rescuing the missing passengers.