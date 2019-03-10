Activities Build Up At Collation Centres Across States, Results Expected

The governorship and state house of assembly elections have been concluded and the electorate awaits the results.

Sorting and counting have been done at the polling unit level, next phase in the electoral process is the collation and announcement of results.

Collation centres have been activated across states and activities are building up.

There are reports of some results already announced, however, most of the centres are yet to commence collation and those who have started are yet to announce results and declare winners.

READ ALSO: APC Takes Unassailable Lead In Kwara Governorship Election

Below are some photos from various collation centres across the nation.