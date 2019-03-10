Saraki Congratulates Kwara Governor-Elect, Abdulrasaq

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has extended has congratulated Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq on his victory in the governorship election in Kwara State.

Mr. Abdulrasaq of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 331,546 votes to beat his closest rival, Razak Atunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 114,754 votes.

Senator Saraki took to his twitter account on Sunday, shortly after the results and declaration was made by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to extend his message, while also wishing other victorious candidates all the best.

“I thank all Kwarans, particularly PDP supporters, who worked for the party in the just-concluded elections. My congratulations go to Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and all those who emerged at all levels. I wish them all the best,” he twitted.

Senator Saraki who is a former governor of the state, lost his re-election bid to the National Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party.