Updates: Governorship Election Results For Akwa Ibom

Results for the thirty-one local governments in Akwa Ibom have been sent in, they reveal that the governorship seat in the state has been keenly contested.

As with many other states, there are two major contestants in the race and they are the incumbent governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel of the and Nsima Ekere, the immediate past Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who is also the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate.

Below are the results so far.

1.Esit Eket :

APC, 3917

PDP, 13, 290

2 Ibeno:

APC 1,442

PDP, 10,008

3. Urueffong Oruko:

APC, 4,592

PDP, 6,915

4.Okobo:

APC, 6,079

PDP, 10,800

5. Nsit Ubium:

APC, 6,004

PDP, 17,863

6. ONNA LGA:

APC, 2,110

PDP, 32,103

7. Uruan LGA:

APC, 5,192

PDP, 12,895

8. Nsit Atai LGA:

APC, 3,783

PDP, 8,855

9. Ikot-Abasi LGA

APC: 7,549

PDP, 9,335

10. Obot Akara LGA

APC, 4,704

PDP, 13,979

11. Uyo LGA:

APC, 12, 549

PDP, 35, 092

12 Abak LGA

APC, 11, 505

PDP, 17,461

13. Ini LGA

APC, 3,316

PDP, 17,335

14. Nsit Ibom

APC, 4816

PDP, 17326

15. Mbo

APC 5419

PDP 9631

16. Eket

APC 5,087

PDP, 26,372

17. Oruk Anam

APC, 8,640

PDP, 35,093

18. Itu LGA

APC 5,911

PDP 14633

19. Ukanafun

APC, 7220

PDP, 35,447

20. Etinan

APC, 8089

PDP, 22954

21. Ibesikpo Asutan

APC, 7179

PDP, 15, 679

22. Udung Uko

APC, 2, 108

PDP 4, 036

23. Mkpat Enin

APC, 4,769

PDP, 18,056

24. Ika

APC, 3212

PDP, 12752

25. Oron

APC, 3859

PDP, 8433

26. Ibiono Ibom

APC, 7820

PDP, 36988

27. Ikot Ekpene

APC, 11240

PDP, 14832

28. Etim Ekpo

APC, 2776

PDP…10149

29.Eastern Obolo

APC, 1914

PDP, 10780

30. Ikono

APC, 4498

PDP, 18910

