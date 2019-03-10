Updates: Governorship Election Results For Akwa Ibom
Results for the thirty-one local governments in Akwa Ibom have been sent in, they reveal that the governorship seat in the state has been keenly contested.
As with many other states, there are two major contestants in the race and they are the incumbent governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel of the and Nsima Ekere, the immediate past Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who is also the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate.
Below are the results so far.
1.Esit Eket :
APC, 3917
PDP, 13, 290
2 Ibeno:
APC 1,442
PDP, 10,008
3. Urueffong Oruko:
APC, 4,592
PDP, 6,915
4.Okobo:
APC, 6,079
PDP, 10,800
5. Nsit Ubium:
APC, 6,004
PDP, 17,863
6. ONNA LGA:
APC, 2,110
PDP, 32,103
7. Uruan LGA:
APC, 5,192
PDP, 12,895
8. Nsit Atai LGA:
APC, 3,783
PDP, 8,855
9. Ikot-Abasi LGA
APC: 7,549
PDP, 9,335
10. Obot Akara LGA
APC, 4,704
PDP, 13,979
11. Uyo LGA:
APC, 12, 549
PDP, 35, 092
12 Abak LGA
APC, 11, 505
PDP, 17,461
13. Ini LGA
APC, 3,316
PDP, 17,335
14. Nsit Ibom
APC, 4816
PDP, 17326
15. Mbo
APC 5419
PDP 9631
16. Eket
APC 5,087
PDP, 26,372
17. Oruk Anam
APC, 8,640
PDP, 35,093
18. Itu LGA
APC 5,911
PDP 14633
19. Ukanafun
APC, 7220
PDP, 35,447
20. Etinan
APC, 8089
PDP, 22954
21. Ibesikpo Asutan
APC, 7179
PDP, 15, 679
22. Udung Uko
APC, 2, 108
PDP 4, 036
23. Mkpat Enin
APC, 4,769
PDP, 18,056
24. Ika
APC, 3212
PDP, 12752
25. Oron
APC, 3859
PDP, 8433
26. Ibiono Ibom
APC, 7820
PDP, 36988
27. Ikot Ekpene
APC, 11240
PDP, 14832
28. Etim Ekpo
APC, 2776
PDP…10149
29.Eastern Obolo
APC, 1914
PDP, 10780
30. Ikono
APC, 4498
PDP, 18910
