Updates: Governorship Election Results For Cross River

A breakdown of the official results announced by INEC shows that Ayade is leading in many local government areas.

Below are some of the results obtained so far.

Akpabuyo LGA

10 wards

Registered voters 56091

Accredited voters 18412

Apc 4524

Pdp 12614

Sdp 344

Rejected votes 493

Casted votes 18173

Valid votes 17680

Returning officer Christopher Iklaki

Ogoja LGA

Had issues of ballot snatching

Registered voters 89734

Accredited voters 38722

Apc 7,466

Pdp 28,798

Sdp 408

Rejected votes 642

Casted votes 37577

Valid votes 36935

Returning office Dr Julius Adah

Calabar municipality

Registered voters 166066

Accredited voters 24953

Apc 7703

Pdp 15524

Sdp 465

Valid votes 24212

Rejected votes 635

Total vote casted 24847

Returning officer Francisca Bassey

Etung LGA

Registered voters 29853

Accredited voters 12910

Apc 3892

PDP 6282

Sdp 46

Valid votes 10309

Rejected votes 444

Total vote cast 10753

Returning officer Dr Raphael Offiong

Ikom LGA

Registered voters 105769

Accredited voters 28484

Apc 10049

Pdp 16862

Sdp 180

Valid votes 27487

Rejected votes 997

Total vote cast 28484

Returning officer John Ogabor

ABI LGA

Apc 7,387

Pdp 13035

Sdp 82

ODUKPANI LGA

APC:6633

PDP:14,003

SDP: 133

Yakurr LGA

APC: 10885

PDP: 20110

SDP: 315

Biase LGA:

APC:6250

PDP: 11,811

SDP: 172

BAKASSI LGA

Apc 1533

Pdp 5225

Sdp 133

OBANLIKU LGA

Apc 4538

Pdp 15066

Sdp 235

OBUDU LGA

Apc 4296

Pdp 65167

Sdp 284

OBUBRA LGA

Apc 9461

Pdp 19575

Sdp 100