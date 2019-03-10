Updates: Governorship Election Results For Cross River
A breakdown of the official results announced by INEC shows that Ayade is leading in many local government areas.
Below are some of the results obtained so far.
Akpabuyo LGA
10 wards
Registered voters 56091
Accredited voters 18412
Apc 4524
Pdp 12614
Sdp 344
Rejected votes 493
Casted votes 18173
Valid votes 17680
Returning officer Christopher Iklaki
Ogoja LGA
Had issues of ballot snatching
Registered voters 89734
Accredited voters 38722
Apc 7,466
Pdp 28,798
Sdp 408
Rejected votes 642
Casted votes 37577
Valid votes 36935
Returning office Dr Julius Adah
Calabar municipality
Registered voters 166066
Accredited voters 24953
Apc 7703
Pdp 15524
Sdp 465
Valid votes 24212
Rejected votes 635
Total vote casted 24847
Returning officer Francisca Bassey
Etung LGA
Registered voters 29853
Accredited voters 12910
Apc 3892
PDP 6282
Sdp 46
Valid votes 10309
Rejected votes 444
Total vote cast 10753
Returning officer Dr Raphael Offiong
Ikom LGA
Registered voters 105769
Accredited voters 28484
Apc 10049
Pdp 16862
Sdp 180
Valid votes 27487
Rejected votes 997
Total vote cast 28484
Returning officer John Ogabor
ABI LGA
Apc 7,387
Pdp 13035
Sdp 82
ODUKPANI LGA
APC:6633
PDP:14,003
SDP: 133
Yakurr LGA
APC: 10885
PDP: 20110
SDP: 315
Biase LGA:
APC:6250
PDP: 11,811
SDP: 172
BAKASSI LGA
Apc 1533
Pdp 5225
Sdp 133
OBANLIKU LGA
Apc 4538
Pdp 15066
Sdp 235
OBUDU LGA
Apc 4296
Pdp 65167
Sdp 284
OBUBRA LGA
Apc 9461
Pdp 19575
Sdp 100