Updates: Governorship Election Results For Cross River

Updated March 10, 2019

 

A breakdown of the official results announced by INEC shows that Ayade is leading in many local government areas.

Below are some of the results obtained so far.

Akpabuyo LGA

10 wards
Registered voters 56091
Accredited voters 18412
Apc 4524
Pdp 12614
Sdp 344
Rejected votes 493
Casted votes 18173
Valid votes 17680
Returning officer Christopher Iklaki

Ogoja LGA

Had issues of ballot snatching
Registered voters 89734
Accredited voters 38722
Apc 7,466
Pdp 28,798
Sdp 408
Rejected votes 642
Casted votes 37577
Valid votes 36935
Returning office Dr Julius Adah

Calabar municipality

Registered voters 166066
Accredited voters 24953
Apc 7703
Pdp 15524
Sdp 465
Valid votes 24212
Rejected votes 635
Total vote casted 24847
Returning officer Francisca Bassey

Etung LGA

Registered voters 29853
Accredited voters 12910
Apc 3892
PDP 6282
Sdp 46
Valid votes 10309
Rejected votes 444
Total vote cast 10753
Returning officer Dr Raphael Offiong

Ikom LGA

Registered voters 105769
Accredited voters 28484
Apc 10049
Pdp 16862
Sdp 180
Valid votes 27487
Rejected votes 997
Total vote cast 28484
Returning officer John Ogabor

ABI LGA

Apc 7,387
Pdp 13035
Sdp 82

ODUKPANI LGA

APC:6633
PDP:14,003
SDP: 133

Yakurr LGA

APC: 10885
PDP: 20110
SDP: 315

Biase LGA:

APC:6250
PDP: 11,811
SDP: 172

BAKASSI LGA
Apc 1533
Pdp 5225
Sdp 133

OBANLIKU LGA

Apc 4538
Pdp 15066
Sdp 235

OBUDU LGA

Apc 4296
Pdp 65167
Sdp 284

OBUBRA LGA

Apc 9461
Pdp 19575
Sdp 100



