Updates: Governorship Election Results For Delta

Results from the governorship polls are trickling in from Delta state where the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa is in an early lead.

The INEC has suspended announcement of results in the state, but here below are some results that have already been collated and announced.

Ika South LGA

APC – 3,877

PDP – 33,371

Patani LGA:

APC – 3,288

PDP – 19,683

Ika North-East LGA

APC – 2,303

PDP – 67,417

Ethiope East LGA

APC – 21,141

PDP – 11,489

Ukwuani LGA

PDP – 18,328

APC – 7,264

Aniocha North

APC 4,653

PDP 17,054

Ethiopie West

APC 71192

PDP 62044

Oshimili South

APC 2700

PDP 54766

Aniocha South

APC 3138

PDP 20947

Isoko South

APC 14259

PDP 43730

Oshimili North

APC 2906

PDP 37744

Isoko North

APC 9817

PDP 29648

Thank you