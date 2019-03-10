Updates: Governorship Election Results For Delta
Results from the governorship polls are trickling in from Delta state where the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa is in an early lead.
The INEC has suspended announcement of results in the state, but here below are some results that have already been collated and announced.
Ika South LGA
APC – 3,877
PDP – 33,371
Patani LGA:
APC – 3,288
PDP – 19,683
Ika North-East LGA
APC – 2,303
PDP – 67,417
Ethiope East LGA
APC – 21,141
PDP – 11,489
Ukwuani LGA
PDP – 18,328
APC – 7,264
Aniocha North
APC 4,653
PDP 17,054
Ethiopie West
APC 71192
PDP 62044
Oshimili South
APC 2700
PDP 54766
Aniocha South
APC 3138
PDP 20947
Isoko South
APC 14259
PDP 43730
Oshimili North
APC 2906
PDP 37744
Isoko North
APC 9817
PDP 29648
Thank you