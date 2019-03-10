Updates: Governorship Election Results For Kaduna

The collation of results has kicked-off in Kaduna state which has 23 Local Government Areas.

The race for the governorship position is majorly between the incumbent governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Hon. Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), even though there are 38 candidates battling for the exalted Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.

Below are some of the results that have come in thus far.

1. Kaura LGA

APC – 8,342

PDP- 38, 764

2. Makarfi LGA

APC – 34,956

PDP- 22,301

4. Kudan LGA ( the homes of Isah Ashiru, the PDP Governorship Candidate)

APC- 28,624

PDP- 22,022