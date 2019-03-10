Updates: Governorship Election Results For Lagos State
Collation exercise is already underway in Lagos, following a poor voter turn out on Saturday for the governorship election.
As with many other states, the major contenders for the gubernatorial seat are the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is currently in the lead followed closely by Jimi Agbaje, the PDP candidate.
The candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi is somewhere in the mix even as collation for the 20 local governments in the state heads to a denouement.
READ ALSO: Governorship Election Results For Kaduna
Below are some of the results that we have obtained so far.
Ikeja LGA
APC: 28,592
ADP: 143
PDP: 8,109
Ikorodu LGA
ADP: 620
APC: 45,879
PDP: 14,769
Amuwo-Odofin LGA
ADP: 184
APC: 23,267
PDP: 13,700
Ibeji Lekki LGA
ADP: 143
APC: 23,298
PDP: 3,320
Agege LGA
ADP: 86
APC: 38,515
PDP: 8,371
Apapa LGA
ADP: 53
APC: 20,469
PDP: 5,959
Shomolu LGA
ADP: 203
APC: 40,408
PDP: 9,991
Eti-Osa LGA
ADP: 286
APC: 30,504
PDP: 10,678
Oshodi-Isolo LGA
ADP: 611
APC: 39,945
PDP: 12,585
Lagos Governorship Results: Mushin LGA
ADP: 317
APC: 51,899
PDP: 8,751
Surulere LGA
ADP: 313
APC: 39,986
PDP: 13,733