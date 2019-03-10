Updates: Governorship Election Results For Lagos State

Collation exercise is already underway in Lagos, following a poor voter turn out on Saturday for the governorship election.

As with many other states, the major contenders for the gubernatorial seat are the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is currently in the lead followed closely by Jimi Agbaje, the PDP candidate.

The candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi is somewhere in the mix even as collation for the 20 local governments in the state heads to a denouement.

READ ALSO: Governorship Election Results For Kaduna

Below are some of the results that we have obtained so far.

Ikeja LGA

APC: 28,592

ADP: 143

PDP: 8,109

Ikorodu LGA

ADP: 620

APC: 45,879

PDP: 14,769

Amuwo-Odofin LGA

ADP: 184

APC: 23,267

PDP: 13,700

Ibeji Lekki LGA

ADP: 143

APC: 23,298

PDP: 3,320

Agege LGA

ADP: 86

APC: 38,515

PDP: 8,371

Apapa LGA

ADP: 53

APC: 20,469

PDP: 5,959

Shomolu LGA

ADP: 203

APC: 40,408

PDP: 9,991

Eti-Osa LGA

ADP: 286

APC: 30,504

PDP: 10,678

Oshodi-Isolo LGA

ADP: 611

APC: 39,945

PDP: 12,585

Lagos Governorship Results: Mushin LGA

ADP: 317

APC: 51,899

PDP: 8,751

Surulere LGA

ADP: 313

APC: 39,986

PDP: 13,733