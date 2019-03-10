Updates: Governorship Election Results For Lagos State

Channels Television  
Updated March 10, 2019

 

 

Collation exercise is already underway in Lagos, following a poor voter turn out on Saturday for the governorship election. 

As with many other states, the major contenders for the gubernatorial seat are the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is currently in the lead followed closely by Jimi Agbaje, the PDP candidate.

The candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi is somewhere in the mix even as collation for the 20 local governments in the state heads to a denouement.

Below are some of the results that we have obtained so far.

Ikeja LGA

APC: 28,592
ADP: 143
PDP: 8,109

Ikorodu LGA

ADP: 620
APC: 45,879
PDP: 14,769

Amuwo-Odofin LGA

ADP: 184
APC: 23,267
PDP: 13,700

Ibeji Lekki LGA

ADP: 143
APC: 23,298
PDP: 3,320

Agege LGA

ADP: 86
APC: 38,515
PDP: 8,371

Apapa LGA

ADP: 53
APC: 20,469
PDP: 5,959

Shomolu LGA

ADP: 203
APC: 40,408
PDP: 9,991

Eti-Osa LGA

ADP: 286
APC: 30,504
PDP: 10,678

Oshodi-Isolo LGA

ADP: 611
APC: 39,945
PDP: 12,585

Lagos Governorship Results: Mushin LGA

ADP: 317
APC: 51,899
PDP: 8,751

Surulere LGA

ADP: 313

APC: 39,986

PDP: 13,733



