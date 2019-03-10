Updates: Governorship Election Results For Plateau
It is an intense battle in Plateau State where the main opposition PDP candidate, Jeremiah Useni in the gubernatorial race, is giving the incumbent Governor and the candidate of the ruling APC, Simon Lalong, a run for his money.
The duo have taken turns in leading each other as the race heads to an end and a winner is declared by the electoral umpire.
Below are results declared so far:
1. JOS EAST
APC 18,602
PDP 7,994
2. KANKE
APC 23,360
PDP 22,831
3. LANGTANG NORTH
APC 18,979
PDP 40,519
4. BARKIN LADI
APC 17,039
PDP 44,233
5. BOKKOS
APC 26,219
PDP 25,363
6. BASSA
APC 29,401
PDP 32,825
7. MIKANG
APC 15,150
PDP 11,703
8. LANGTANG SOUTH
APC 13,495
PDP 17,644
9. PANKSHIN
APC 35,769
PDP 24,788
10. KANAM
APC 54,394
PDP 21,956
11. JOS SOUTH
APC 33,075
PDP 91,846
Six more local government areas are still expected. They are Shendam, Qua’an Pan, Riyom, Wase, Mangu, and Jos North.