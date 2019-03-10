Updates: Governorship Election Results For Plateau

It is an intense battle in Plateau State where the main opposition PDP candidate, Jeremiah Useni in the gubernatorial race, is giving the incumbent Governor and the candidate of the ruling APC, Simon Lalong, a run for his money.

The duo have taken turns in leading each other as the race heads to an end and a winner is declared by the electoral umpire.

Below are results declared so far:

1. JOS EAST

APC 18,602

PDP 7,994

2. KANKE

APC 23,360

PDP 22,831

3. LANGTANG NORTH

APC 18,979

PDP 40,519

4. BARKIN LADI

APC 17,039

PDP 44,233

5. BOKKOS

APC 26,219

PDP 25,363

6. BASSA

APC 29,401

PDP 32,825

7. MIKANG

APC 15,150

PDP 11,703

8. LANGTANG SOUTH

APC 13,495

PDP 17,644

9. PANKSHIN

APC 35,769

PDP 24,788

10. KANAM

APC 54,394

PDP 21,956

11. JOS SOUTH

APC 33,075

PDP 91,846

Six more local government areas are still expected. They are Shendam, Qua’an Pan, Riyom, Wase, Mangu, and Jos North.