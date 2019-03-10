Updates: Governorship Election Results For Plateau

Channels Television  
Updated March 10, 2019

 

It is an intense battle in Plateau State where the main opposition PDP candidate, Jeremiah Useni in the gubernatorial race, is giving the incumbent Governor and the candidate of the ruling APC, Simon Lalong, a run for his money. 

The duo have taken turns in leading each other as the race heads to an end and a winner is declared by the electoral umpire.

Updates: Governorship Election Results For Kaduna

Below are results declared so far:

1. JOS EAST

APC 18,602
PDP 7,994

2. KANKE

APC 23,360
PDP 22,831

3. LANGTANG NORTH

APC 18,979
PDP 40,519

4. BARKIN LADI

APC 17,039
PDP 44,233

5. BOKKOS

APC 26,219
PDP 25,363

6. BASSA

APC 29,401
PDP 32,825

7. MIKANG

APC 15,150
PDP 11,703

8. LANGTANG SOUTH

APC 13,495
PDP 17,644

9. PANKSHIN

APC 35,769
PDP 24,788

10. KANAM

APC 54,394
PDP 21,956

11. JOS SOUTH

APC 33,075
PDP 91,846

Six more local government areas are still expected. They are Shendam, Qua’an Pan, Riyom, Wase, Mangu, and Jos North.



More on Local

INEC Suspends Announcement Of Delta Governorship Election Results Till Monday

APC’s Yahaya Declared Winner Of Gombe Governorship Election

House Of Assembly Member Dies Shortly After Re-Election

PDP Demands Immediate Release Of Rivers Election Results

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV