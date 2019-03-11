APC’s Babagana Umara Wins Borno Governorship Election By A Landslide

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Mr Babagana Umara as the winner of the governorship election in Borno State.

INEC Returning Officer, Professor Alhassan Gani, announced this on Monday at the collation centre for the poll in Maiduguri, the state capital.

READ ALSO: New Governors Emerge As Some Old Ones Cling To Their Seats

According to him, Umara, who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cruised to victory by polling a total of 1,175,440 votes.

The returning officer added that Umara’s closest and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mohammed Imam, scored 66,115 votes.