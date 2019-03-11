Governor Masari Wins Re-Election By A Landslide

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has been elected for a second term by a landslide.

The Governor, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, swept to victory by receiving 1,178,864 million votes, almost three times the 488,621 votes that Garba Yakubu Lado of the Peoples Democratic Party polled.

Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer for the poll, Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru declared him the winner of the election and returned him elected in the wee hours of Monday.

“Aminu Bello Masari having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Professor Zuru said.

