BREAKING: INEC Declares Bauchi Governorship Election Inconclusive

Channels Television  
Updated March 11, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the governorship election in Bauchi State inconclusive.

Returning Officer for the elections in the state, Kyari Mohammed, declared the election inconclusive after in the first minutes of Monday after it was observed that the margin between the two leading candidates was less than the number of cancelled votes.

Results collated for the keenly contested election showed that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the election, Bala Mohammed, got 469,512 votes, 4,059 votes more than the incumbent governor, Mohammed Abubakar, who secured 465,453 votes.

Details later…



More on Headlines

BREAKING: Dapo Abiodun Of APC Wins Ogun Governorship Election

BREAKING: INEC Declares Udom Winner Of Governorship Election In Akwa Ibom

Sanwo-Olu Wins Lagos Governorship Election

INEC Declares Ugwuanyi Winner Of Enugu Governorship Election

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV