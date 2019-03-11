BREAKING: INEC Declares Bauchi Governorship Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the governorship election in Bauchi State inconclusive.

Returning Officer for the elections in the state, Kyari Mohammed, declared the election inconclusive after in the first minutes of Monday after it was observed that the margin between the two leading candidates was less than the number of cancelled votes.

Results collated for the keenly contested election showed that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the election, Bala Mohammed, got 469,512 votes, 4,059 votes more than the incumbent governor, Mohammed Abubakar, who secured 465,453 votes.

