Controversy Over Arrests In Kano, Police Say Deputy Governor Was ‘Rescued’

The police in Kano State say they arrested the Chairman of the Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, Lamin Sani, and the state’s Commissioner of Local Government, Murtala Sule, in the early hours of Monday allegedly for attempting to destroy election result sheets.

Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said this in a statement on Monday afternoon. He, however, said the Deputy Governor of the State was “rescued” from the scene and not arrested.

This comes amid reports that the Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusif Gawuna, was arrested in connection with the attempt to disrupt the poll in the LGA and the uncertainty about the fate of the results from there.

The LGA is the only one with results yet to be collated in the keenly contested governorship election which the Peoples Democratic Party candidate is leading after the collation of results from 43 other local governments.

Initial reports filed in had indicated that the deputy governor was attacked by thugs at the collation centre, however, several other reports and witnesses suggested that the Deputy Governor was among those who attempted to disrupt the electoral process in the LGA.

Videos making the rounds online also showed the Deputy Governor being taken away by police personnel.

The Kano Police Command, when contacted, insisted that the Deputy Governor was not arrested, maintaining instead that he was “rescued”.

In a statement sent to our correspondent after further enquiries, the Police said, “the Deputy Governor of Kano State Dr Nasiru Yusif Gawuna was rescued from the scene”.

The Police PRO, however, did not provide further clarification about the videos online, adding only that an investigation has been opened into the incident.

According to him, Sani and Sule were arrested at the collation centre of the LGA after “they were alleged to have penetrated the collation centre and attempted to destroy election results sheets”.

Read the full statement below:

“PRESS BRIEFING BY THE POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER KANO STATE COMMAND DSP, ABDULLAHI HARUNA, AT THE BOMPAI POLICE HEADQUARTERS KANO ON MONDAY 11TH MARCH, 2019.

ARREST OF ELECTION RESULT SHEET SNATCHERS: On the 11th March 2019 at about 0100hrs one Murtala Sule ‘M’ Commissioner for Local Government Kano State and Lamin Sani ‘M’ the Executive Chairman Nassarawa Local Government Kano State were arrested at Nassarawa Local Government Area Collation Centre for 2019 Gubernatorial and State Assembly Election.

They were alleged to have penetrated the collation centre and attempted to destroy election result sheets. While his Excellency the Deputy Governor of Kano State Dr Nasiru Yusif Gawuna was rescued from the scene.

An investigation into this ugly incident has commenced and the command is assuring members of the public that whoever is involved will be investigated and charge to court.

Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is underway to announce the Election results.

Furthermore, it is also observed that some Political gladiators in the State commenced celebrations of Election victory, the command is putting it clear to all and sundry that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be allowed to finish Collating the results and declare authentic winners before any celebrations.

This is to maintain peace and harmony and do away with any incident of accident and breach of peace. Any person or persons that engage in such celebrations leading to a breach of peace will be arrested and prosecuted as provided by the law.

DSP ABDULLAHI HARUNA,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

KANO STATE.”