Dapo Abiodun Promises To Maximise Resources, Improve Welfare Of Ogun Residents

The Ogun State Governor-Elect, Mr Dapo Abiodun, has promised that his administration will maximise the natural resources of the state for the benefit of the people.

He stated this on Monday in his hometown in Iperu Remo area of the state, hours after emerging winner of the keenly contested governorship poll.

“Campaigns and elections are now over. It’s time to start harnessing the huge God-giving human and natural resources of our state for the rapid development and for the overall interest and benefit of our people,” he said.

Abiodun also assured residents of the state of purposeful leadership hinged on transparency and accountability ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

He promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him by the electorate, vowing to focus on infrastructure, roads and agricultural development among others.

Although the newly elected governor acknowledged that the race for the state’s top job was tough, he, called on other contestants to join hands with him for the benefit of the people.

“To my fellow contestants, we have all participated to the best of our abilities by vying for this exalted office, which can only be occupied by one person at a time.

“I, therefore, must humbly and unconditionally extend my hand of fellowship to my compatriots from other political parties and indeed all those who contested in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the party’s ticket which I won,” he stated.

Speaking on business, Abiodun further stated that his government will create an enabling environment for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state.