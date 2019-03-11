INEC To Present Certificates Of Return To NASS Members-Elect On March 14

Channels Television  
Updated March 11, 2019
INEC has set Thursday, March 14 as the day for presentation of Certificates of Return to the newly elected members of the National Assembly. 

According to a statement by the electoral umpire, the event will take place at Africa Hall of the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

For the newly elected Senators, the presentation will take place at 10am while for the newly elected House of Representatives members, the presentation will hold at 2pm on the same day.

