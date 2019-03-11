Ortom, Jime Call For Calm After INEC Declares Benue Election Inconclusive

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, who is also the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, has urged his supporters to remain calm and work towards consolidating the mandate given him by turning out en mass when INEC fixes a date for the supplementary poll.

Mr Ortom made the call on Monday while addressing journalists after INEC declared the election inconclusive.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Jime, on the other hand, urged his supporters not to despair despite the poll gap between him and the governor.

He also believes that his party still has an advantage over the PDP and therefore, asked them to remain calm.

The Returning Officer, Professor Sabastine Maimako, had declared the results inconclusive on Monday.

According to him, it was as a result of the gap between the cancelled votes of 121,019 as against the winning margin between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is 81,554.