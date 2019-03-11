PHOTOS: Tinubu, Osinbajo Others Jubilate With Sanwo-olu After Victory

Updated March 11, 2019

 

A day after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the Lagos State governorship election, supporters have continued to jubilate with him.

The National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, other party chieftains, friends and supporters were seen celebrating with the governor-elect at his home in Lagos.

