Sokoto Governorship Election Declared Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the governorship election in Sokoto State inconclusive.

The Returning Officer for the poll, Professor Fatima Muktar, announced this on Monday at the end of the collation of results from all local government areas of the state.

She explained that the election was inconclusive because the margin of the votes won was far lesser than the number of those cancelled.

According to the returning officer, a total of 1,881,767 voters registered in the state while 1,033,081 voters were accredited for the exercise.

The total number of votes cast was 1,018,024 out of which 987,942 were counted as valid votes.

After collating the results from all the local government areas, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 489,558 while the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 486,145 votes.

Professor Muktar noted that there was cancellation in 136 polling units across 22 LGAs with 75,403 registered voters.

She stressed that the margin of win by the PDP was 3,413 votes, which was way less than the number of cancelled votes.

The returning officer, thereafter, declared the election inconclusive, saying INEC would take a decision on the matter.

She also asked those troubled by the declaration to channel their grievances to the electoral body.