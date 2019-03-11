Taraba Govt Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew On Jalingo

The Taraba State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Jalingo, the state capital.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Mijinyawa, said the curfew will take effect from today, March 11, 2019, until further notice.

According to the statement, it is expected to run from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily. However, some INEC officials, key agents of political parties and observers involved in the collation of election results are exempted.

The state governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has, therefore, enjoined the people of the state to remain law abiding.

He also called on security agencies to ensure strict compliance.