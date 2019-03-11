‘The Good Die Young,’ Nigerians Pay Tributes To Pius Adesanmi

Pictures of Nigerian scholar and author, Pius Adesanmi, was all over the internet on Sunday following his death as a result of a plane crash.

Adesanmi, a renowned columnist, was onboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane en route Kenya from Ethiopia before it crashed barely 10 minutes after take-off.

The scholar, a retired Nigerian ambassador who was on contract with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), as well as the over 140 others on the plane all perished in the tragic incident.

Shortly after the news of his death broke, Nigerians took to Twitter to pay tribute to Adesanmi and condole with his family over the loss.

Read some of the tweets below:

#PiusAdesanmi The Good Die young. This is too much for me to handle. RIP Prof. pic.twitter.com/8swIi8MUJ0 — Aree Onokakanfu of Didango Land (@zethmos) March 10, 2019

RIP Prof. a loss beyond measure pic.twitter.com/e9jtaU8ZYH — Ishaq A. Ringim🇳🇬 (@IshaqARingim) March 10, 2019

RIP Prof @pius_adesanmi A teacher indeed! I learnt a lot from you here. May God grant your family the fortitude to bear this loss🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1FsLo8rEGG — Ayoola Olatimigiri (@ayo_olatimigiri) March 10, 2019

So you were actually passing a farewell message while we were all trapped in oblivion? How best does one describe your patriotism, academic ingenuity and didacticism, valour in speaking truth to power, moral uprightness and support for progressive causes? RIP, Prof. 😭😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/TdKwj5bKxG — Oladele John Nihi (@OladeleNihi) March 10, 2019

RIP Prof @pius_adesanmi …You will be greatly missed 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Yt21n2pGuy — Mazi Nwabueze Snr 👑 (@Dukeofmbaise) March 10, 2019

@pius_adesanmi since I started following you, I learned to be persistent in speaking up for Naija! #RIP Prof! pic.twitter.com/tMGzXadLkD — Emeka Ulor (@emekaulor) March 10, 2019

Prof Pius Adesanmi is a big loss for Nigeria and Africa at large. A man of impeccable character and an outstanding gentleman. RIP Prof!! May God console the family and give them the fortitude to bear the loss. pic.twitter.com/epH6uuFVQm — Dapo David Grey (@king_montana123) March 10, 2019

RIP Prof Pius Adesanmi. No words or sentences would be enough to narrate your impact on the practice of democracy in Nigeria and other numerous courses you advocated for. May God give the family and the Nigerian society to bear this unfortunate loss.😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wvk8JtzZJM — Foreign Nigerian 🇳🇬 (@Mr_halogen) March 10, 2019

RIP Prof Pius Adesanmi!

You’re a great loss to Nigeria and Canada 😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/7mtnnPUu5T — RIP Pius Adesanmi (@highbeely) March 10, 2019

” The mind that has been manufactured to constantly justify, rationalize, explain, and identify with every horror while criminalizing the faintest manifestation of critique is the greatest threat to the emergence of a new Nigeria.” – @pius_adesanmi RIP Prof. pic.twitter.com/7ZW5sUFhCW — Churchill Okonkwo (@Churchillnnobi) March 10, 2019

I am saddened by the death of @pius_adesanmi . It’s an unfortunate and catastrophic death. Nigeria has lost a star. Rip Prof — Nnamdi (@NnamdiUmunna) March 11, 2019

RIP Prof your write-ups are second to None pic.twitter.com/HwHzlEWCjl — Don P (@anthony61481728) March 10, 2019