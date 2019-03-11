‘The Good Die Young,’ Nigerians Pay Tributes To Pius Adesanmi

Updated March 11, 2019
'The Good Die Young,' Nigerians Pay Tributes To Pius Adesanmi
Adesanmi Photo: Facebook/Pius Adesanmi

 

Pictures of Nigerian scholar and author, Pius Adesanmi, was all over the internet on Sunday following his death as a result of a plane crash.

Adesanmi, a renowned columnist, was onboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane en route Kenya from Ethiopia before it crashed barely 10 minutes after take-off.

The scholar, a retired Nigerian ambassador who was on contract with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), as well as the over 140 others on the plane all perished in the tragic incident.

Shortly after the news of his death broke, Nigerians took to Twitter to pay tribute to Adesanmi and condole with his family over the loss.

Read some of the tweets below:



