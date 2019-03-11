VIDEO: Tension In Imo As Party Agents Disrupt Collation Process

Updated March 11, 2019

VIDEO: Chaos In Imo As Party Agents Disrupt Collation Process

 

The collation process for the governorship election results in Imo State was disrupted on Monday.

This followed a chaos started by some political party agents at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, the state capital.

The incident occurred as a result of a heated argument on the acceptance of one of the results from Ideato Local Government Area of the state.

The disruption has heightened the tension in the state as security operatives quickly moved to the collation centre to arrest the party agents.

In the course of the incident, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and the INEC Returning Officer for the election left the collation centre for safety.

Watch the video below:



