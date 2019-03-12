55 Suspected Bandits, 3 Soldiers Killed in Zamfara In One Month

The Nigerian Army says 55 bandits and three soldiers have been killed in Zamfara State within the last one month.

Spokesperson of Operations Sharan Daji, Major Clement Abiade, in a statement on Tuesday said that the suspected insurgents were killed during an exchange of fire with the troops inside Dumburum forest between February 15 and March 11, 2019.

He said the operations were carried out across Shinkafi, Anka, and Zurmi Local Government Areas of the state.

READ ALSO: Women Protest Against Inconclusive Election In Sokoto

According to him, 24 other suspected bandits’ informants, rustlers, kidnappers, and logistics suppliers were arrested during the operations and had been handed over to Police for investigation and possible prosecution.

He added that further operation by the air component of the operation around Kagara, Gando, Fankama, Fete, and Dumburum forests led to the rescue of 760 kidnapped victims including men, women and children from communities in Zamfara State.

The army spokesman also disclosed that 4 AK47 rifles, 1 rocket propelled gun tube, 12 dane guns, 27 AK47 magazines, and 47 motorcycles, were among the items recovered from the bandits camp.

Major Abiade added that the operation by the troops also led to the return of over 1000 IDPs from Maru to Bini villages, while one officer, 2 soldiers and members of vigilantes lost their lives during a gun battle with bandits in Kagara forest.