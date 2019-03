All Six States Where INEC Declared Governorship Elections Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the winners of the March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in different states across the country.

In six states the elections were declared inconclusive while collation in one state one suspended.

The states declared inconclusive include: Plateau, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto, and Kano, while collation exercise in Rivers state was suspended.

READ ALSO: PDP Condemns Declaration Of Elections Inconclusive In Six States

Below is a full list of the other 22 states which already have governors-elect.