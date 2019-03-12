APC Rejects Results Of Governorship Election In Adamawa State

The Adamawa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to outrightly cancel more results of local government areas affected by irregularities in last Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly Elections in Adamawa state.

The National Vice Chairman north east Mustapha Salisu made this call while addressing the media at the Party secretariat in Yola.

Mustapha Salihu said there is a need for more polling units to be canceled and the probing of some INEC officials for perpetrating irregularities.

Mustapha accused security agents of colluding with officials of the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to compromise the process.

He thereafter announced that the APC in Adamawa state rejects the results of the governorship election in the state.

The Returning Officer for Adamawa State governorship election Prof Andrew Haruna who declared the election inconclusive says his decision is premised on the margin of lead guideline of the rules of the election.

He says the candidate of the PDP Umaru Fintiri polled 367,471 against incumbent Mohammed Jibrilla of the APC who scored 334,995 votes.

According to him, a total of 40, 988 votes were canceled in 44 Polling Units in 29 registration areas cutting across 13 local government areas of the state.

In this circumstance, the PDP scored 32,476 more votes than that of the APC.

Therefore, the margin of lead is less than the total number of votes canceled.

As things stand, the Independent National Electoral Commission is expected to conduct a supplementary election in the affected local government areas where the votes were canceled as a result of over voting, ballot snatching, and electoral violence.