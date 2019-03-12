APC Wins 22 Kaduna Assembly Seats, PDP Nine

The All Progressive Congress has clinched 22 seats in the Kaduna state House of Assembly while the Peoples Democratic Party won 9 seats.

Among the APC winners include the Speaker, of the state House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali who has been re-elected as a member in his Sabon Gari state constituency.

According to results declared by INEC , APC candidates won in Kudan, Soba, Maigana, Giwa West, Giwa East, Makarfi, Kubau, Ikara, Kauru, Magajin Gari, Kagarko, Doka Gabasawa and Kawo.

The ruling party also won Makera, Tudun Wada, Ungwar Sanusi, Igabi East, Igabi West, Zaria City, Zaria, Basawa and Sabon Gari wards.

PDP however won in Kaura, Jaba, Kachia, Kajuru, Chikun, Zonkwa, Zango Kataf, Jema’a and Sanga wards.