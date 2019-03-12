APC’s Ogboru Rejects Delta Governorship Election Result

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Mr Great Ogboru, has rejected the outcome of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

He faulted the result of the poll while addressing journalists on Monday in Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Ogboru described the exercise as a sham and called for an outright cancellation of the governorship election in Delta.

READ ALSO: INEC Declares Ishaku Winner Of Governorship Election In Taraba

He alleged that the process was marred by “massive rigging and violence,” stating he has the support of his party to challenge the outcome in court.

The APC candidate claimed that there was a disparity in the number of accredited voters as against the official record of data from INEC.

He also alleged that the ruling party in the state was aided by security operatives to disrupt the process and thereby, prevent a free and fair contest.

Ogboru insisted that the exercise was marred with a lot of irregularities across the 25 local government areas of the state.