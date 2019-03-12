APGA Rejects Imo Governorship Election Result, Demands Fresh Poll

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has rejected the result of last Saturday’s governorship election in Imo State.

Imo APGA Publicity Secretary, Alphonsus Eberendu, described the exercise as a “sham and mockery of democracy” while addressing reporters on Tuesday in Owerri, the state capital.

He alleged that the election was marred by monumental irregularities, adding that it was the worst in the history of the state since its creation.

Eberendu said his party had called for the cancellation of the entire election on the basis that it did not meet all the constitutional requirements.

He also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reverse the declaration of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Emeka Ihedioha, as the winner of the election.

According to the APGA spokesperson, the PDP candidate failed to meet the constitutional requirement of 25 per cent of total votes cast in two third of the state.