Edo Assembly Election: Obaseki Thanks APC Supporters For Victory

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has thanked supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the party’s victory in the March 9 state assembly election.

According to him, the victory is a result of the collective efforts of the party as well as the people’s power.

He said this during a meeting with the expanded Edo APC caucus, at the government house in Benin City, the state capital.

“This is all about gratitude to God and all of you and the millions of our supporters, for accepting the challenge to deliver the party,” he said.

Speaking further, Obaseki noted that the 2019 general elections have rekindled his hope in the country’s democracy and reiterated the desire to operate an all-inclusive government.

“Edo will continue to align with the Federal Government to attract positive development to the state as the only APC-controlled state in the South-South and South-East of Nigeria. The APC and my administration will continue to run an all-inclusive government,” he assured.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the APC, Anselm Ojezua, stated that the victory of the party at the House of Assembly poll showed the massive support citizens of the state have for the Obaseki-led administration.

He said, “The result of last Saturday speaks volumes for what Edo citizens think about the APC and the governor of the state. It also speaks volume of the leadership of the political party”.

He debunked allegations that there was a rift between Governor Obaseki and the leadership of the APC, adding that “there is nothing the governor has done that the party is not in support or part of.”

Others present at the meeting included APC leaders from the three senatorial districts as well as the newly-elected House of Assembly members.