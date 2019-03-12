Gunmen Kidnap Lebanese Worker, Kill One In Kano

Gunmen have abducted a Lebanese worker in Kano, the police authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Haruna, the kidnapped worker, Sagir Ahmed, was working with Triactor Construction Company when he was kidnapped at Dangi by Zoo road roundabout.

Mr. Haruna explained that two people who were with the victim at the time of the incident were shot by the gunmen.

“One of the victims has died in Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital while the other one is currently receiving treatment from a bullet wound,” he said, adding that the command’s search and rescue team has already commenced an investigation into the kidnap.

Kidnapping has been on the rise in the North in recent years, particularly in rural areas with inadequate security provision.

In April last year, gunmen kidnapped a German construction engineer in Kano after killing his police escort in an attack the police blamed on a gang of armed robbers.

Abductees are often released within days if the ransom is paid but residents say they can be killed if no money is forthcoming.