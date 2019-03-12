Imo Election: Ihedioha Promises To Run All–Inclusive Govt

The Governor-elect of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has thanked the people of Imo State for voting him as governor.

He has also promised to run an all-inclusive government for the benefit of every member of the state.

He said this on Tuesday while addressing journalists after the declaration of the election result by the Returning Officer.

Ihedioha also called on his fellow contestants to come on board and support his government to ensure greater development for the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Tony Nwulu of the UPP, have congratulated the governor-elect.