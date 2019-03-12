NAF Jet Strike Kills Boko Haram Fighters In Borno

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says one of its fighter jets has attacked a gathering of Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the Tumbun Sale and Tumbun Allura areas of Lake Chad in Borno State, killing ‘scores’ of the insurgents.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said on Monday that the operation was carried out by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Ibikunle noted that the operation took place on Friday on the heels of intelligence reports indicating the presence of ISWAP fighters along with “some vehicles and logistics support items well camouflaged under the dense vegetation within the settlements”.

He said a NAF Alpha Jet, supported by an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, was dispatched to raid the terrorists’ hideouts in successive strikes resulting in damage to several structures as well as the destruction of one of the terrorists’ vehicles, which was seen in flames.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast,” he assured.