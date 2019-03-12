NASS Adjourns Plenary In Honour Of Slain Oyo Rep

The National Assembly has adjourned plenary till Wednesday, March 13.

Members of the Red and Green Chambers agreed to the adjournment on Tuesday in honour of the Oyo rep member, Temitope Olatoye, who was shot dead during the governorship election in Ibadan.

The spokesman for the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Mr Toye Akinrinola, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Saturday after he was rushed to the hospital.

Akinrinola explained that Olatoye was rushed to the hospital at about 6:20 pm after sustaining critical gunshot wounds to the eye.

According to him, the incident happened at Lalupon area of Lagelu Local Government Area of the state.

The UCH spokesman added that the lawmaker was too weak to be revived by the time he was brought to the medical facility for treatment.

Olatoye was the lawmaker representing Lagelu /Akinyele Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.