‘No Distraction,’ Says Amosun After APM’s Election Loss

Governor Ibikunle Amosun says he has resolved to focus on governance after his ‘anointed candidate’ Adekunle Akinlade was defeated in the Ogun State governorship election.

He told reporters shortly after inspecting a project in the state that the outcome of the election would not make him relent in delivering the dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

“I’ve been in politics since 2000; so, when things like this happen, you have to just move on because the job is there to be done,” said the governor.

He added, “Eyes on the ball, you don’t lose focus; no distraction. I told people that whatever the outcome, by Monday I’m back. I’m doing my work.

“Indeed, we are going to be working flat-out; day and night because those projects must be finished, even some of our roads will be finished.”

The governor said his administration was committed to completing all pending projects before the end of his tenure, after which he would head to the Senate.

He was specific about developing the state’s infrastructure, stressing that his government would complete all pending bridges except for one which he said they were struggling with.

Amosun, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had emerged as the party’s Ogun Central Senatorial District candidate in the party’s primary conducted in 2018.

He, thereafter, defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and other contestants in the February 23 election to win the seat in the National Assembly.

On the other hand, Akinlade who is a member of the House of Representatives defected to APM after he failed to win the ticket of the ruling party for the governorship election in Ogun.

He was defeated by the APC candidate, Dapo Abiodun, in the March 9 poll.