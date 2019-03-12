Onnoghen Absent At Tribunal On Health Grounds, Trial Adjourned

The trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has been adjourned till March 18, 2019.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the Code of Conduct Tribunal adjourned the case following Onnoghen’s absence on health grounds.

His counsel, Adeboyega Awomolo, had tendered a letter from the CJN, explaining that he developed issues with his tooth and could not make it to court.

The prosecutor on the other hand, Aliyu Umar, said he had also received a copy of the letter as well as a medical report indicating he had a high blood pressure.

He added that the health of a defendant is as important as the case on the ground and in the light of that, he would concede that the absence is on medical grounds.

He, therefore, urged the court to consider the report and adjourn the case till next week Monday or another week for a day-to-day hearing.

According to the letter, Onnoghen was given a 72-hour bed rest.

Having considered the situation, the chairman of the tribunal then adjourned the case.

