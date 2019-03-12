PDP Condemns Declaration Of Elections Inconclusive In Six States

The PDP has accused the INEC of allegedly playing a script of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by declaring governorship elections in six states inconclusive.

According to the opposition party, the Commission carried out the action in states where the PDP was in a clear lead.

The PDP alleged that INEC has become biased and working only in accordance with the will of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, that “INEC, under Prof. Yakubu, has become overtly partisan”.

surrendered its independence to the APC and carries on as a compromised umpire with obnoxious impunity, thereby sending signals of being heavily bribed by the APC to alter results for its candidates”.

He said, “The PDP has full intelligence of how INEC is acting on instructions from the Buhari Presidency and the APC in orchestrating unwholesome situations and declaring already concluded governorship elections in Sokoto, Adamawa, Bauchi, Plateau as well as other states as inconclusive, immediately it became obvious that the PDP was set to win”.

Ologbondiyan urged leaders and members of the party to march to INEC offices in the affected states and use all legitimate means to protect the party’s mandate.

INEC has declared the March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections inconclusive in at least six states while collation exercise in one state was suspended.

The states that were declared inconclusive include Plateau, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto, Kano, while the collation process in Rivers state was suspended.