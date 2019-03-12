Senate To Begin Debate On 2019 Budget March 13

The Senate will begin deliberations on the 2019 budget on March 13, 2019.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, made the announcement at the resumption of legislative proceedings for the week.

President Muhammadu Buhari on December 19, 2018, presented the 2019 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly (NASS).

The N8.83 trillion budget proposal is intended to further place the economy on the path of inclusive, diversified and sustainable growth in order to continue to lift significant numbers of our citizens out of poverty.

The underlying drivers of the 2019 revenue projections have been adjusted to reflect current realities, on the expenditure side, allocations to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government were guided by the 3 objectives of the ERGP, which are, (i) Restoring and Sustaining Growth; (ii) Investing in our People and (iii) Building a Globally Competitive Economy.