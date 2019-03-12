Yari, El-Rufai, Other APC Governors Meet With Buhari

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdul’Aziz Yari of Zamfara State, and some of his colleagues on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, shortly after his arrival from his home town, Daura, in Katsina State.

The other governors, who are all members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), included Kashim Shettima (Borno), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

READ ALSO: NAF Jet Strike Kills Boko Haram Fighters In Borno

Others are Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), and Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Some of the governors were re-elected for a second term in the March 9 elections.

Although the purpose of the meeting was not made known, the visit came three days after the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.