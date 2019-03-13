70 Political Parties Praise INEC Over ‘Professional’ Conduct Of Enugu Governorship Election

70 political parties have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what it described as professional governorship election in Enugu State.

The parties, under the aegis of the Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) gave the commendation during a press conference on Tuesday.

CRPP Chairman, John Nwobodo, also congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on his landslide victory in the governorship election, calling on him to do more for the people of the state.

“The coalition has comprehensively evaluated last Saturday governorship election in Enugu State. We are convinced that INEC performed excellently in the election.

“The coalition thereby expresses satisfaction with the conduct of the election and congratulates INEC for conducting a free, fair, transparent and peaceful election in Enugu State.

“The coalition observed that INEC officials and ad-hoc staff deployed for election duty across the 17 Local Government Areas, 260 wards and 2, 958 polling units were professional at their best,” he stated.

The political parties also appealed to other contestants to cooperate with the governor in the overall development of the state.

According to them, the poll was credible against an allegation that the exercise was fraught with irregularities.