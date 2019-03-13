Boeing 737 Max Banned In Nigeria, Says Aviation Minister

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said that the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 is banned in Nigeria.

He said that no operator would be allowed to fly the aircraft into or out of the country.

The aviation minister stated this on Wednesday to journalists after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

His statement comes after Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed on Sunday morning en route from Addis to Nairobi with 149 passengers and eight crew believed to be on board.

The Federal Government had on Monday reiterated its stands that air travellers in the country have no reason to worry about the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as none is operational in Nigeria.

According to the aviation minister, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has issued the necessary advisory as it relates to the country.

He also urged Nigerian air travellers not to entertain any fear, while assuring them of “the unalloyed commitment of the Buhari Administration to the creation of an environment that guarantees their safety and security in air transportation”.