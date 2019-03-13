BREAKING: Children Feared Killed, Others Trapped In Lagos Building Collapse

Tragedy struck on Wednesday in Lagos when a three-storey building collapsed at the Itafaji area of Lagos Island.

A primary school is said to be located on the top floor of the building with pupils feared killed and others trapped.

The structure is reported to be a residential building with several apartments.

Emergency and rescue workers are currently at the scene of the incident.



