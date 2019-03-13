BREAKING: We Have ‘Full Confidence’ In 737 MAX, Says Boeing Chief

Updated March 13, 2019
We Have 'Full Confidence' In 737 MAX, Says Boeing Chief
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 6, 2018, Dennis Muilenburg, chairman, president and CEO of the Boeing Company, participates in a Business Roundtable discussion in Washington, DC. MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

Boeing chief Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday that he supports the US decision to ground the company’s 737 MAX 8 aircraft after the latest deadly crash but continues to have “full confidence” in the safety of the plane.

He said he recommended to the Federal Aviation Administration that the global fleet should be suspended “out of an abundance of caution.”

The company continues its efforts “to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again.”

