Coutinho Starts For Barcelona In Champions League Clash Against Lyon

Philippe Coutinho will start for Barcelona in their Champions League last 16-second leg clash at the Camp Nou with Lyon on Wednesday.

Coutinho, the world’s third most expensive player, has been struggling for form and was whistled off by a minority of Barca fans when substituted during their 3-1 win over Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.

He takes his place alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi up front ahead of Ousmane Dembele, who was only deemed fit enough for the bench after picking up a minor hamstring strain against Rayo.

Nabil Fekir returns for Lyon, who held Barcelona to a goalless draw in the first leg, after serving a suspension while defender Marcelo is also back after shaking off a thigh injury.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Barcelona and Lyon at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (kick-off 2000 GMT):

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur Melo; Lionel Messi (capt), Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho

Coach: Ernesto Valverde (ESP)

Lyon (4-3-3)

Anthony Lopes; Leo Dubois, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy; Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Tousart, Fernando Marcal; Moussa Dembele, Nabil Fekir (capt), Memphis Depay

Coach: Bruno Genesio (FRA)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

AFP